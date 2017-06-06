ORLY's Collection With MuslimGirl.com Is Its Most Important One Yet

File this under the most-inclusive and important nail polish collection to date. In collaboration with MuslimGirl.com, the largest Muslim women's online platform in the U.S., ORLY has launched a range of halal-certified nail polishes. Aptly-dubbed #HalalPaint, six-color lineup is part of the brand's Breathable line, using 100% halal-certified ingredients, and most importantly, allows water to pass through and make contact with the surface of the nail.

This is especially important in regards to the wudu ritual, which is an ablution that takes place before prayer, and requires the individual to wash every part of the body using water. Because nail polish is believed to create a barrier between the nail bed and the water, many Muslim people choose to go without it. ORLY's Breathable range allows both oxygen and moisture to pass through the lacquer, meaning the water used during the wudu ablution will be able to touch the nail.

"This line is important because there are so many girls and young women who aren't represented in mainstream beauty. They either don't fit that definition, or see things about them that are designed without them, instead of for them and by them," says Azmia Magane, MuslimGirl.com chief of staff. "This is our way of bridging that gap."

The wide range of colors complement just about any style and skin tone out there, and each of the shade names are equal parts inclusive and witty, like "Haram-Bae," "What the Fatima?," "Wallah Bro Wipe Out," "The Perfect Amani-cure," and "Ig-Noor the Haters," just to name a few. According to MuslimGirl.com founder Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, they include common Muslim names for women, as well as names created by the site's staff. "Many of us are the girls who could never find our names on a keychain, so we wanted to make sure we provided that experience through this collection," she says.

Find the nail colors right now at halalpaint.com, priced at $49 for the set. Because the formulas are infused with Argan oil, Vitamin C, and Pro Vitamin B5, they're also ideal for any nails that may need a little TLC.