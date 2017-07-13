Orlando Bloom Is Master of the Make Out—and He Has the Receipts

When it comes to the art of the make out, Orlando Bloom is among the elite.

The second wave of Teen Choice Awards nominees was announced on Wednesday, and with it, the nominees for what is arguably the most important TCA category: Choice Liplock.

This prestigious award is one Bloom is very familiar with. After receiving this year’s nomination for his “liplock” with Keira Knightley in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, he stands at four nominations and two wins in the category. Notably, the actor’s two previous wins were both awarded in conjunction with his Pirates of the Caribbean co-star, Knightley—natch, a third doesn’t seem too out of reach for the old pros.

That being said, Bloom’s voter recruit tactics seem a tad shady… We’re not sure exactly what the TCA rules are, but the 40-year-old Brit is pushing his Instagram followers pretty hard for a vote. Election fraud?

OK, mostly joking, but Bloom does make a convincing case for his win.

“Been working on this lip lock thing for years @teenchoicefoxthanks for the #ChoiceLipLock nom - vote at the link in my bio,” the actor captioned an Instagram slideshow of himself engaging in heated liplocks with Knightley, Kirsten Dunst, Diane Kruger, Condola Rashad, a sweet peck on the cheek with David Beckham, and a full-on smooch with comedian David Williams.

been working on this lip lock thing for years @teenchoicefox thanks for the #ChoiceLipLock nom - vote at the link in my bio A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Jul 12, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

While he makes a strong argument, the Pirates alums have some serious competition this year. Their fellow nominees include Chris Pine and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Dan Stevens and Emma Watson (Beauty and the Beast), Jennifer Morrison and Colin O’Donoghue (Once Upon a Time), Matthew Daddario and Harry Shum Jr. (Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments), and Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood (Supergirl).

Good luck, Orly!