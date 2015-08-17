Orlando Bloom Officially Joins Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Cast

Orlando Bloom better dust off his pirate costume! Over the weekend at Disney's D23 Expo, the actor confirmed that he'll reprise his role as Will Turner in the next installment of the franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales will set sail July 7, 2017 #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/oe3ztAolXX — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 15, 2015

Bloom, who did not appear in the fourth film, On Stranger Tides, will team back up with everyone's favorite pirate Johnny Depp (aka Captain Jack Sparrow) on the high seas. No word yet if fellow alum Keira Knightley will be back as Elizabeth Swann, but with Bloom returning, we can't help but cross our fingers for a full reunion.

