Everything You Wanted to Know About the Mamma Mia! Sequel

Mark your calendars! The sequel to the smash hit movie Mamma Mia! is officially scheduled to hit theaters on July 20, 2018. The film, appropriately called Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! not only has a release date, but it also has a cast that includes most of its original stars.

The original movie came out in 2008, and it quickly captured the hearts of people everywhere thanks to its musical numbers, beautiful scenery, and all-star cast. If you can't get enough of Donna, Sophie, and the "dads," you'll be happy to hear that all these characters will be back for the sequel. According to BBC News, Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, and Colin Firth will star in Here We Go Again, and we couldn't be more excited.

VIDEO: Amanda Seyfried: 60 Seconds of Style

There might be a year to go before Part 2 hits theaters, but you can always bide the time by keeping up with the stars' latest projects. For one, Seyfried, who played Sophie in the film, recently starred in the TV revival of Twin Peaks. Just last night, the 31-year-old actress walked the red carpet for the show's premiere, and she wowed in a low-cut LBD that featured "Equality" embroidered on its hem. Seyfried gave birth to her first child back in March, and it seems like she's wasting no time getting back into work.

JB Lacroix/WireImage

RELATED: 10 Iconic Movie Weddings that Still Give Us All the Feels

We can't wait to see Seyfried back in action as Sophie alongside Streep and the other cast members!