Oribe Launched Its First Product Line Specifically for Textured Hair

While many beauty brands are making inclusivity a priority when it comes to new formulations, luxury haircare has fallen noticeably and inexcusably behind. In an effort to correct that space and represent all hair types, Oribe has launched a new Highly Textured haircare category, filled with products that specifically cater to type 4 kinky/coily hair.

To create the products, which range from care to styling, the brand teamed up with celebrity hairstylist and natural hair expert Stacey Ciceron. Like all the products from Oribe, these additions hold the signature Côte d'Azur scent, and are packaged in luxe emerald green bottles.

The full Oribe's Highly Textured Hair category includes the Moisture and Control Deep Conditioning Masque ($63), a Priming Lotion Leave-In Conditioning Detangler ($38), a Styling Butter Curl Enhancing Crème ($46), as well as a Curl Gelée for Shine and Definition ($44).

The new lineup officially debuts on Oribe.com on April 1st.