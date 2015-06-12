Get OITNB Stars Uzo Aduba's and Vicky Jeudy's OrangeCon Makeup Looks

Not long after last night's OrangeCon in New York City, our favorite women's prison–based show on Netflix pulled a Beyoncé on us by releasing all 13 episodes of Orange Is the New Black early. Appropriately, the cast looked nothing short of stunning at the fan-driven event, and if you plan to venture out this weekend, consider giving your look an extra-Orange twist by working one of the shimmery makeup looks worn by stars Uzo Aduba and Vicky Jeudy last night.

For the crazy-gorgeous look worn by "Crazy Eyes," makeup artist Janice Kinjo drew inspiration from Aduba's gorgeous colorblock number and went with bold metallic accents. "I was inspired by the green in her modern, summer chic dress," Kinjo says. "I love summer and the bright colors it brings, so I dabbed green on her eyes using Giorgio Armani Eye Tint #4 all over her lids, and #12 ($38 each; giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com) on the inner corners."

The pro mixed Armani's Maestro Foundation ($64; giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com) with the Make Up For Ever HD formula ($43; sephora.com), sweeping the custom hue all over her skin and across her lips, then used Nars Powder Blush in Exhibit A ($30; sephora.com) to impart a radiant flush. A touch of the Marc Jacobs Le Marc Lipstick in Rei of Light ($30; marcjacobs.com) tied everything together. "There's only a touch of color on her lips, but not competing with her eyes or dress," Kinjo adds.

For Jeudy, makeup artist Nick Barose used Donna Summer as his muse to craft a sparkly, disco-inspired eye after seeing the star's white jumpsuit by Charles Dieujuste. "I realized right away that the makeup has to be colorful, and because it's white, that frees up a lot of choices as it can go with anything," he tells InStyle. "The jumpsuit had a disco vibe, so I wanted the makeup to have a disco diva vibe, too—we were feeling very Donna Summer."

In lieu of eye shadow, Barose traced the perimeter of the star's upper and lower lash lines with Estée Lauder's Eye Pencil in Electric Cobalt Blue ($21; nordstrom.com), and after smudging it out a bit, he topped the color off with Urban Decay's Heavy Metal Glitter Liner in Amp ($20; sephora.com), and two coats of black mascara. Apricot tones on her cheeks and lips balanced the dramatic eye. Barose dabbed the Lancôme Blush Subtil Creme in Coral Alize ($22; nordstrom.com) on the apples, emphasizing the bronze tones in her skin, then finished with a swipe of Dior's Rouge Baume in Cotillion ($35; sephora.com) on Jeudy's lips.

