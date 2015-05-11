A New Orange Is the New Black Season 3 Trailer Has Arrived

Who better than Missy Elliott to rile us up for Orange Is the New Black's third season?

The rapper’s have-to-dance-to track “We Run This” serves as the background song to a new, hilarious trailer for Season 3 of the hit Netflix show. In the video, our favorite characters traverse in and out of prison to refresh themselves in the bathroom, tackle hard-to-fix electrical wires, and, of course, cook up plenty of drama in Gloria’s (or Red’s?) kitchen.

Unlike previous scintillatingly dark Season 3 trailers we’ve seen, this one provides a more comedic glimpse into almost each character’s latest adventure. Piper (Taylor Schilling) and Alex (Laura Prepon) seem to finally reunite, Poussey (Samira Wiley) perhaps hits a new low, and Crazy Eyes (Uzo Aduba), as always, has her sight set on a new goal. One thing's for sure: This season sure won’t be a snooze. As Joe Caputo (Nick Sandow) puts it, “these are complicated ladies in a complicated place." Watch the full video below and mark your calendars—the new season hits Netlix June 12.

RELATED: Orange Is the New Black Gets The Season 4 Green Light