From Oprah's Swiss Trip to the Cutest Celebrity Pets: See the Weekend's Best Instagrams

It's no secret that stars love their pets, and what better way to show them off than social media? Jamie Chung shared a photo of herself with an adorable pup, while Taylor Swift gave us another look at her felines. Meanwhile, Oprah visited the Switzerland home of one of her favorite authors, Paulo Coelho (the writer of The Alchemist), and Gisele Bündchen displayed her skills at modeling with shadows. We rounded up 10 celebrity Instagrams we think are worthy of a double tap. Take a look at our favorites below!
1. Jamie Chung commented on this super cute photo with a single heart emoji.
2. "Having a feast of conversation with one of my favorite authors @paulocoelho at his home in Geneva, Switz. #TheAlchemist," is how Oprah explained this ’gram.
3. Gisele Bündchen knows how to model with just shadows (and an pair of sandy little baby feet).
4. Who doesn't love a kitty cat update from Taylor Swift? She captioned this photo, "I feel like I just interrupted a very important conversation."
5. Beyoncé Knowles didn't provide a caption for this Instagram snap, but the first description to come to everyone's mind was probably "flawless."
6. Ivanka Trump visited a soda pop and candy shop in Denver and captured this colorful wall of beverages.
7. Mindy Kaling shared this snap as a clue for a "secret photo shoot." "This is a hint of what the shoot is and who I'm shooting it with. It's an homage to one of my favorite things!!!" she wrote. Hmm, Jerry Seinfeld, are those your kicks?
8. "Today is a cool day because for the first time I've successfully mastered a fishtail braid," Lucy Hale captioned.
9. Vanessa Hudgens and her younger sister, Stella, took in some family time and showed off their best pouts. "Sisterly love," she wrote.
10. Aaron Paul celebrated a 1-year-old's birthday. "Just hanging out with babies on their birthday. Happy one year you beautiful boy you."