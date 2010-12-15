Oprah's Hairstylist to Debut Haircare, Karl Lagerfeld Hits the Small Screen, and More!

InStyle Staff
Dec 15, 2010

1. Andre Walker, Oprah Winfrey's hairstylist of 25 years, will debut his own haircare line on HSN tomorrow. [Miami Herald]

2. Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld is going to be on TV... starring in a Volkswagon commercial. Too bad it will only appear on German stations. [WWD]

3. Kate Middleton did her own makeup for her engagement photos! Find out how. [Stylelist]

4. The Hanson brothers wearing ugly sweaters? Now this is one of our favorite things. [Hanson Blog]

5. Is Leighton Meester the new face of Missoni? Possibly. [Elle UK]

6. Twihards, there is a new Eclipse fragrance set available for under $25, just in time for the holidays (not that vampires necessarily celebrate them). [Coco Perez]

