Oprah's Hairstylist to Debut Haircare, Karl Lagerfeld Hits the Small Screen, and More!

1. Andre Walker, Oprah Winfrey's hairstylist of 25 years, will debut his own haircare line on HSN tomorrow. [Miami Herald]

2. Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld is going to be on TV... starring in a Volkswagon commercial. Too bad it will only appear on German stations. [WWD]

3. Kate Middleton did her own makeup for her engagement photos! Find out how. [Stylelist]

4. The Hanson brothers wearing ugly sweaters? Now this is one of our favorite things. [Hanson Blog]

5. Is Leighton Meester the new face of Missoni? Possibly. [Elle UK]

6. Twihards, there is a new Eclipse fragrance set available for under $25, just in time for the holidays (not that vampires necessarily celebrate them). [Coco Perez]