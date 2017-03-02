Oprah Winfrey Is Teasing a Possible Run for President

Oprah Winfrey for president? Possibly.

The media mogul has been asked before if she would ever run for president, but has long dismissed the idea, saying it was "not my thing."

After Donald Trump won the presidency, however, it completely changed Winfrey's perspective. During a sit down with billionaire David Rubenstein on Bloomberg's The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations released Wednesday, Rubenstein asked Winfrey if she might be the woman to shatter the glass ceiling and become president.

"I actually never thought that that was—I never considered the conversation even a possibility. I just thought, 'oh, oh,'" she replied. "It's clear that you don't need government experience to be elected president of the United States, right?" Rubenstein added. "That's what I thought," Winfrey quipped. "I thought, 'Oh gee, I don't have the experience, I don't know enough' ... and now I'm thinking, 'Oh! Oh.'"

As for whether that 'aha' moment prompted the idea of a 2020 presidential run for her, she added, "No, that won't be happening, but, I did used to think, well gee, you had to know so much more than I thought you had to know."

RELATED: Oprah Is Returning to Network TV! Get All the Details

Considering Winfrey actually gave that interview in December 2016, there's no telling how her thoughts will change during the next four years. One thing is for sure, though, more and more celebrities and business execs are reportedly toying with the idea of running for president in 2020, including Kanye West, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bob Iger.