Oprah Winfrey Reveals What It Was Really Like to Attend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding

Isabel Jones
Jul 03, 2018 @ 9:30 am

Oprah Winfrey was among the celebrity guests invited to the wedding of the season (Year? Decade? Millennium?): that of Prince Harry and the newly minted Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. And we guess you could say she didn’t hate it? Just kidding—Oprah loved every minute, so much so that she wrote about the experience in the August issue of O, The Oprah Magazine.

IAN WEST/Getty Images

"I was unprepared for the depth of emotion I felt stepping onto the grounds of Windsor Castle," Oprah began. "It literally took my breath away. I exclaimed out loud to no one in particular: 'Whoa! This right here is a whole 'nother level!'" Note: “no one in particular” may actually translate to “Idris Elba,” alongside whom she made her way to the castle on May 19.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

"And I thought immediately of the history, the legacy, the astounding moment Meghan Markle was stepping into,” she continued. “And what it would take to be prepared for such a moment. The life she was leaving behind and the new world to which she was rising—all part of a destiny she helped design."

"It gave us hope, that wedding," she went on. "Hope that we can all do what Mara Gay described in her New York Times opinion piece as 'imagining the day when we wake up and remember who we want to be.'"

"We all want to feel as radiant, joyful, and alive as Meghan looked on her way down the aisle to meet Harry. Both of them were glowing with happiness. I can't wait to see the goodness that will come from their union. Goodness that I know for sure will help change the way the world thinks about what is possible, even more than it already has."

Beautifully said, Oprah. Even through the harsh glow of our TV sets, the wedding was a truly magical experience.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Now we just have to pop one more question: Oprah, will you come to our weddings, too? 

