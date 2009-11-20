Oprah Winfrey Retires, Plus Hilarious New Moon Parody

Jim Spellman/WireImage; Courtesy of Missoni; Courtesy of Daily Candy; Courtesy of Hanky Panky; Courtesy of Calvin Klein
InStyle Staff
Nov 20, 2009 @ 1:45 pm

LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Oprah Winfrey, the reigning queen of talk, is passing on the torchannouncing that her last (and sure-to-be epic) show will air September 9, 2011. [People.com]

2. Our favorite Missoni knits plus a cuddly teddy bear equals high fashion cuteness. [FashionWeekDaily.com]

3. Check out Daily Candy's new sample sale Web site, Swirl, for discounts on your favorite cool-girl label's like Lauren Merkin and Alisha Levine! [NYMag.com]

4. Calling all Twi-hardsthis absolutely hilarious New Moon parody video from our friends at The Sims 3 is a must-watch! [YouTube.com]

5. Our underwear drawer's favorite panty, Hanky Panky, just launched their shopping site and you can enjoy free shipping through December 31stcan someone say perfect stocking stuffers? [HankyPanky.com]

6. Why fix what isn't broken? Calvin Klein wants Eva Mendes and Jamie Dornan to heat up their ad campaign for a second time this spring! [WWD.com]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!