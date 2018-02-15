Oprah Winfrey Says These Jeans Make Her "Look and Feel One Size Smaller"
When it comes to choosing her favorite things, Oprah Winfrey doesn’t mess around. After all, she does release her own annual holiday list of top picks—and when she swears by an item, people take note. Because we can’t get enough of her consistently first-rate recommendations, we asked our March cover star to fill us in on what ranks with her all year round, from the must-have jeans that make her “look and feel one size smaller” to her ultimate girls’ night activity (it includes champagne and truffles, obvs). Scroll down for 26 of her all-time favorite things.
Skincare Savior
"Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Clay Cleanser."
Coolest Kicks
"Allbirds."
Great Jeans
"NYDJ fits my curves perfectly. These jeans make me look and feel one size smaller."
Go-to Foundation
"Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Moisture Foundation."
Best Bracelets
"Sidney Garber rolling bracelets." (Shown as a stack of three.)
Style Icon
"Mary Tyler Moore."
Dream Destination
"Any city in New Zealand."
Signature Shirts
"[Lauren] Ralph Lauren (left: $65, ralphlauren.com) and Lafayette 148 ($448, lafayette148ny.com)."
Ideal Meal
"Shrimp Gnocchi at Marea in N.Y.C."
Haircare Heroes
"Andre Walker Hair Gold System Ultimate Moisture Shampoo and TKO Ultimate Moisture Conditioner" (pictured)
Treasured Trunk
"Louis Vuitton suitcase."
Perfect PJs
"Hanro. Cotton top and bottom. I travel and sleep in them."
Footwear Obsession
"Céline cowgirl boots."
Song on repeat
"'Glory' by John Legend and Common."
Bling Ring
"Pearl rings from Silvia Furmanovich."
Winning Workout Look
"La Perla yoga pants and top."
Favorite Fragrance
"Egyptian musk oil given to me by Julianna Margulies."
Fitness Fave
"Hiking."
One-Piece Wonder
"I wore my Les Lunes jumpsuit to South Africa and throughout India, and it was so comfortable through the whole plane ride."
Signature cocktail
"Grey Goose and soda with lime."
One-stop eyewear shop
"Insight Opticians in Washington, D.C."
Most-Admired Designers
"Ralph Lauren and Brunello Cucinelli."
Dazzling Drops
"The Nikos Koulis earrings that I wore to the Emmys."
Girls' night activity
"Watching movies in my screening room—in pajamas, eating popcorn with shaved truffles, and drinking champagne."
Top T-shirts
"Adam Lippes."
#1 healthy snack
"Popcorn mixed with kale chips."
For more stories like this, check out the March issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.