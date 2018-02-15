Oprah Winfrey Says These Jeans Make Her "Look and Feel One Size Smaller"

By Samantha Simon
Updated: May 29, 2019 @ 3:32 pm
Phil Poynter/Serlin Associates

When it comes to choosing her favorite things, Oprah Winfrey doesn’t mess around. After all, she does release her own annual holiday list of top picks—and when she swears by an item, people take note. Because we can’t get enough of her consistently first-rate recommendations, we asked our March cover star to fill us in on what ranks with her all year round, from the must-have jeans that make her “look and feel one size smaller” to her ultimate girls’ night activity (it includes champagne and truffles, obvs). Scroll down for 26 of her all-time favorite things. 

RELATED: The 50 Best Fashion Tips of All Time

 

Start Slideshow
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

1 of 27

Skincare Savior

Courtesy Sunday Riley
$45 available at sephora.com Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window

"Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Clay Cleanser."

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 27

Coolest Kicks

Courtesy
$95 available at allbirds.com Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window

"Allbirds."

3 of 27

Great Jeans

Courtesy NYDJ
SHOP IT Opens a new window

"NYDJ fits my curves perfectly. These jeans make me look and feel one size smaller."

Advertisement

4 of 27

Go-to Foundation

Courtesy Koh Gen Do
$66 available at nordstrom.com Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window

"Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Moisture Foundation."

5 of 27

Best Bracelets

Courtesy Sidney Garber
$16,000 each available at sidneygarber.com Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window

"Sidney Garber rolling bracelets." (Shown as a stack of three.)

6 of 27

Style Icon

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

"Mary Tyler Moore."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 27

Dream Destination

Olga_Danylenko/Getty Images

"Any city in New Zealand."

8 of 27

Signature Shirts

Courtesy Ralph Lauren; Courtesy Lafayette 148

"[Lauren] Ralph Lauren (left: $65, ralphlauren.com) and Lafayette 148 ($448, lafayette148ny.com)."

9 of 27

Ideal Meal

Courtesy Marea

"Shrimp Gnocchi at Marea in N.Y.C."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 27

Haircare Heroes

Courtesy Andre Walker
$16 available at andrewalkerhair.com Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window

"Andre Walker Hair Gold System Ultimate Moisture Shampoo and TKO Ultimate Moisture Conditioner" (pictured)

11 of 27

Treasured Trunk

Courtesy Louis Vuitton
$8,950 available at louisvuitton.com Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window

"Louis Vuitton suitcase."

12 of 27

Perfect PJs

Courtesy
$198 each available at shop.hanrousa.com Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window

"Hanro. Cotton top and bottom. I travel and sleep in them."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 27

Footwear Obsession

Courtesy Céline
$1,150 available at Celine stores Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window

"Céline cowgirl boots."

14 of 27

Song on repeat

Courtesy
$1.29 available at itunes.com Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window

"'Glory' by John Legend and Common."

15 of 27

Bling Ring

Courtesy Silvia Furmanovich
$4,800 SHOP IT Opens a new window

"Pearl rings from Silvia Furmanovich."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 27

Winning Workout Look

Courtesy
$365 each available at laperla.com Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window

"La Perla yoga pants and top."

17 of 27

Favorite Fragrance

Songsak Wilairit / EyeEm/Getty Images

"Egyptian musk oil given to me by Julianna Margulies."

18 of 27

Fitness Fave

oprah/Instagram

"Hiking."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 27

One-Piece Wonder

Courtesy Les Lunes
$198 available at leslunes.com Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window

"I wore my Les Lunes jumpsuit to South Africa and throughout India, and it was so comfortable through the whole plane ride."

20 of 27

Signature cocktail

Makidotvn/Getty Images

"Grey Goose and soda with lime."

21 of 27

One-stop eyewear shop

Courtesy InSight Opticians

"Insight Opticians in Washington, D.C."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 27

Most-Admired Designers

Getty Images

"Ralph Lauren and Brunello Cucinelli."

23 of 27

Dazzling Drops

Courtesy Nikos Koulis
$43,800 available at Bergdorf Goodman stores Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window

"The Nikos Koulis earrings that I wore to the Emmys."

24 of 27

Girls' night activity 

Olwenn Cudennec / EyeEm/Getty Images

"Watching movies in my screening room—in pajamas, eating popcorn with shaved truffles, and drinking champagne."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 27

Top T-shirts

Courtesy
$87 available at amazon.com Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window

"Adam Lippes."

26 of 27

#1 healthy snack 

oprah/Instagram

"Popcorn mixed with kale chips."

For more stories like this, check out the March issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Celebrity

All Topics in Celebrity

Advertisement