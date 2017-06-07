Of Course, Oprah Has an Ingenious Baby Gift for the Clooney Twins

Amal and George Clooney’s twins are but a day old, but that doesn’t mean they can’t appreciate the care and generosity of a thoughtful gift—OK, maybe not, but George and Amal sure can!

On the heels of the birth of babies Ella and Alexander on Tuesday, Entertainment Tonight quizzed media mogul and queen OTW (of the world), Oprah Winfrey, on what she’d be gifting the Clooneys’ newborns. While she wouldn’t ruin the surprise and reveal the exact make and model of sports car (KIDDING), she did give advice on her go-to baby gift.

"My favorite baby gift to give is the baby’s own book club,” Oprah told ET. “You get the name of the baby and then you send them every baby book you could imagine and you put the name of the baby on the book and do their own book club," Winfrey explained. "Now I’m giving you my favorite idea!"

If you weren’t already aware of Oprah’s genius—and, duh, you were—this really reinforces her status as lifestyle royalty. Great idea, O! Don’t mind if we steal it for our next 3 to 7,564 baby gifts.