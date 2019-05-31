Oprah's Longtime Partner Stedman Revealed the Secret to Their Lasting Love

Everyone says that relationships take work, but Stedman Graham says there's actually just one secret to his and Oprah's decades-long romance.

During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Graham said that the key to their 34-year relationship is pretty simple.

"The thing about our relationship is I want the best for her," he said. "So, I'm dedicated to her happiness, so that's great for her and I want her to be the best she can possibly be and she's done a pretty good job of doing it."

"For me, I've been able to find my own happiness, and develop my own skills, my own talents, my own abilities — and I'm satisfied with that," Graham said about dating a powerful woman like Oprah. "So, the combination, when you have a good partner that's able to self-actualize their potential and you're able to self-actualize yours, one and one equals about six."

And even though Oprah has made it clear that she's not running for president anytime soon, he still thinks she'd make a great leader.

"Oh yes, you can trust her, for one. She's smart, she has a photographic memory, she works very, very hard," he told Ellen. "She has qualifications to do it and she's very successful."

So there you have it: The key to a lasting relationship is a whole lot of support for your partner.