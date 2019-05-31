Oprah's Longtime Partner Stedman Revealed the Secret to Their Lasting Love
They've been together 34 years and they're still going strong.
Everyone says that relationships take work, but Stedman Graham says there's actually just one secret to his and Oprah's decades-long romance.
During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Graham said that the key to their 34-year relationship is pretty simple.
"The thing about our relationship is I want the best for her," he said. "So, I'm dedicated to her happiness, so that's great for her and I want her to be the best she can possibly be and she's done a pretty good job of doing it."
"For me, I've been able to find my own happiness, and develop my own skills, my own talents, my own abilities — and I'm satisfied with that," Graham said about dating a powerful woman like Oprah. "So, the combination, when you have a good partner that's able to self-actualize their potential and you're able to self-actualize yours, one and one equals about six."
And even though Oprah has made it clear that she's not running for president anytime soon, he still thinks she'd make a great leader.
RELATED: Anjelica Huston Thinks Her Oscar Win Made Oprah "Dislike" Her
"Oh yes, you can trust her, for one. She's smart, she has a photographic memory, she works very, very hard," he told Ellen. "She has qualifications to do it and she's very successful."
So there you have it: The key to a lasting relationship is a whole lot of support for your partner.