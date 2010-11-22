Oprah’s Ultimate Favorite Things Part 2

Part two of Oprah's Ultimate Favorite Things show continued today—with a new audience and a new list of goodies that was just as spectacular as the first. As we predicted, Oprah gave everyone in the audience a car, a sparkling new 2012 VW Beetle! The delighted guests also scored an iPad, a Coach Sophia Satchel, Jessica Leigh diamond earrings by Dana Rebecca Designs, a Magaschoni cashmere sweater with matching cashmere leggings, Hope in a Jar moisturizer by Philosophy, two $500 gift certificates to Nordstrom's lingerie department (one for a friend), a custom "Oprah Set" of pots from Le Creuset, sequined Uggs, Miraclebody Jeans By Miraclesuit, a Sophie Jewelry box from Pottery Barn and more. Check out the complete list on Oprah.com.