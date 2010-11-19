Oprah’s Ultimate Favorite Things 2010

It's not exactly a newsflash that Oprah likes giving things away. But she especially likes giving things away to people who deserve it, and she especially especially likes giving things away during the holiday season. Compound that with her show's final season, and you've got one huge giveaway blowout! Cue Oprah's Ultimate Favorite Things show, which aired today and left us reeling! Oprah filled the audience with people who had given back to their families, community or the world, hired a full staff of medics in case of excitement-induced collapses, and let the giving begin. Dazzling highlights? A custom Philip Stein Diamond Watch with 85 diamonds, a Tory Burch Tory tote and Reva flats, Judith Ripka canary earrings, a custom made Ralph Lauren cashmere sweater and throw, a Nikon D3100 Digital SLR camera, Jay-Z’s new book, Decoded, a $1,000 closet makeover from The Container Store, a five-year subscription to Netflix, a 3-D Sony Bravia television, a seven-day Royal Caribbean cruise, and more. The Black Eyed Peas closed Part 1 of the show, which continues with Part 2 (yes you're reading correctly) on Monday. Could a fleet of cars be in the future?