Oprah Forms Dream Team with Prince Harry for a New Project

If ever there was a dream team, this would be it: Oprah and Prince Harry are teaming up to make a documentary series about mental health.

According to a statement on the Duke of Sussex's official Instagram account, he and Oprah will be partners, co-creators and executive producers on a series launching on Apple next year.

The series, which they've been working on for a few months now, will focus on mental illness and well-being, and is meant to help viewers have honest conversations about "the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive."

"I truly believe that good mental health — mental fitness — is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self," Prince Harry said in a statement. "It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times."

Prince Harry has been a longtime advocate for mental health awareness. In 2017, he teamed up with Prince William and Kate Middleton to launch Heads Together, an organization devoted to ending the stigma surrounding mental health issues. That year, he also launched a mental health initiative with the British Armed Forces, and since then has remained outspoken about the importance of mental well-being.

"Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive — sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better," he said about the Apple series. "I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.”

Oprah was a guest at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding last year, and even befriended Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, before the festivities.

In an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, Oprah said that her partnership with Prince Harry on the documentary began after they had a conversation about important issues he felt were facing the world at the moment: climate change and mental wellness.

"I said, 'I'm going to be doing this thing with Apple, it's a big concern of mine too, and I want to try to erase the stigma,'" Oprah explained. "He said, 'if there's anything I can do,' and I said, 'as a matter of fact...'"

She added that she had flown into London for "secret meetings" about the project, and is hopeful that the documentary will help reduce stigma and help people feel less alone.

During the interview, Oprah also praised Meghan Markle, and revealed that Meghan does not read any press about her.

"I think she's being portrayed unfairly, and I feel that if people really knew her, they would know that she is not only everything that we perceive of her as being — graceful and dynamic and holding that position — but she just has a wonderful, warm, giving, loving heart," she said.