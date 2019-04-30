Oprah Has Helpful Alternative Nicknames for Those Who Can't Pronounce "Buttigieg"

Oprah may not be running for president anytime soon, but she's definitely reading up on the people who are.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she said she's "studying the field" — and currently has her eye on Mayor Pete Buttigieg. But if you're having trouble pronouncing his name, Oprah has you covered.

"I'm reading Shortest Way Home by [Pete Buttigieg], I call him Buttabeep, Buttaboop," she said. "The name's either going to really hurt or [really help] — I think it's going to help, actually."

Oprah went on to say that she even discussed the upcoming presidential election with Steven Spielberg, and helpfully shared her alternative names for the Democratic 2020 hopeful.

"Just the other day, I was at Apple with Spielberg and we were in the hallway talking about, (employing a dramatic voice) 'What are we going to do?'" she told THR. "And I said, 'Have you heard of this Butta guy?' He goes, 'No, Butta-who?' I go, 'Buttabeep, Buttaboop. Look him up.'"

Image zoom NBC/Getty Images

In case you're wondering, Buttigieg pronounces his own name "boot-a-judge," but around South Bend, Ind., where he is currently mayor, "they just call me Mayor Pete, and that's fine with me," he said.

For what it's worth, Oprah told THR that she's also reading up on Kamala Harris and Beto O'Rourke, though their names arguably aren't as fun to try to pronounce.

RELATED: Oprah Was the Most Unexpected Name on the Guest List at Katherine Schwarzenegger's Bridal Shower

When interviewer Lacey Rose said that "Mayor Pete" sounds easier than trying to say Buttigieg's name, Oprah responded, "I like saying 'Butta.' (Laughs.)"

Don't we all.