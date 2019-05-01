Oprah Fiercely Defends Meghan Markle Against Critics of Her Private Birth Plan

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to keep the birth of the royal baby private may have brought backlash from the British press, but at least they've got a friend in Oprah.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, Oprah said that she is fully supporting the Duchess of Sussex's decision to break away from royal tradition.

"Oh my God! I'm so proud of her decisions," she said. "To be able to stand up and say this is what I really want for my baby and my family and now I'm going to do it a different way when it's been done that way for a thousand years? I'm just so proud of her."

Oprah went on to say that she was impressed with Meghan's ability "stand [up for] what works for her and Harry, and what is the truth for them, how they're going to raise their baby."

"I think it does a lot for all the women who are trying to keep up [with the pressure put on new moms]," she said.

Still, some people don't quite see it that way. British tabloids have argued that Meghan and Harry's shift in royal tradition, essentially keeping them in the dark about Baby Sussex, violates their "royal rights."

Oprah, if you'll recall, attended Meghan and Harry's wedding last year, and has gotten close to Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland. It's also not the first time she has stood up for Meghan. Last month, she defended the duchess, saying she was "being portrayed unfairly" in the press.

"I feel that if people really knew her they would know that she is not only everything we perceive of her in being graceful and dynamic in holding that position, but she just has a wonderful, warm, giving, loving heart,” she said at the time.

As she told ET, not everyone wants to pose for photos immediately after giving birth — even if it is a tradition.

"Who is ready to walk out and stand before the world and put that face on, you know, a day after you've had a baby?" Winfrey shared. "So I think for her and him — I'm sure it was a mutual decision for the two of them — I think it's a great thing."

"And truthfully, it ain't nobody else's business!" she added. "That's really the truth."

