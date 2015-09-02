Shop Some of Oprah and Lea Michele's Favorite Designer Items, Up for Auction This Friday

Though it’s sadly no longer on air, millions of viewers once tuned in year after year to watch the giveaway extravaganza that was The Oprah Winfrey Show’s “Favorite Things” episode. Who can forget the famous, “You get a car! And you get a car!” moment? Now, Winfrey is back—along with other A-list stars like Lea Michele—to offer up some of her favorite items in an auction hosted entirely for charity. Naturally, all of the items are must-haves.

In collaboration with eDrop-Off’s eBay platform, Oprah has dug deep into her closet for two designer items that’ll help raise funds for the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls. 100 percent of proceeds from the auctions will benefit the charity. So what’s up for grabs? There’s a Bulgari calf leather handbag with a gold-plated chain strap and a basket-weave design, along with a brand new pair of suede, size 41 Charlotte Olympia slippers adorned with an Aquarius zodiac symbol (below).

Yes, Oprah’s selections are standouts, but former Glee star Michele has also sent in an array of dresses that you’ll want to get your hands on. Along with a dazzling pink Michael Kors number (below), the actress and singer donated a sleeveless tan Ale by Alessandra dress (worn in her “On My Way” video) as well as a white tank top (seen in her “Cannonball” video).

Her three items will benefit the Step Up Women’s Network, which empowers girls in underserved communities. Alexa Chung, Christian Siriano, Giuliana Rancic, and Mad Men costume designer Janie Bryant are also participating in the auction, which kicks off Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. CT through Sept. 13. Head over to eDrop-Off for full details of the stylishly philanthropic affair.

