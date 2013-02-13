Oprah Helps Beyoncé Premiere Life Is But A Dream, Plus More Parties!

No last names were required last night when Oprah came to support Beyoncé at the New York premiere of the singer's upcoming HBO documentary, Life Is But A Dream. Beyonce (in Elie Saab) both stars in and directed the documentary about her life and the making of her 2011 album, 4, which premieres this Saturday, February 16, at 9 p.m. on HBO. The pair also filmed an interview together for Oprah's Next Chapter, Beyoncé's first since the Super Bowl, which will also air that night, at 8/7c on OWN. (Get a sneak peek at the sit-down here!)

See more of this week's star-filled parties!

MORE:• Try on Beyonce’s Hairstyles!• Sketches of Beyonce’s Halftime Outift• Beyoncé's Halftime Show in Photos