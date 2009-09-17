Oprah Gets a “Mad Men” Makeover

If anyone has the power to step into a TV series—it's Oprah Winfrey. The talk-show titan is taking a trip back in time—and into Mad Men—on a special '60s-themed episode of her show. She enlisted series costume designer Janie Bryant to design a custom curve-clinging dress a la Joan Holloway (as played by Christina Hendricks, right). The result, a red satin number with a brooch closure, is worthy of a night out on the town with Don and Betty Draper. Let's hope Winfrey invited January Jones and Jon Hamm (left) out for a cocktail after their visit to her retro set—even the Queen of Talk shouldn't let such a wonderful beehive 'do go to waste.

"The Oprah Winfrey Show: Oprah Goes Back in Time—The '60s" airs on September 21st. Check your local listings for times.