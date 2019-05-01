Anjelica Huston Thinks Her Oscar Win Made Oprah "Dislike" Her

Oprah, Goddess of the screen, page, etc., isn’t the kind of person most are in contention with, for, well, anything. She’s a singular entity in almost every realm, with the exception of Hollywood.

In 1986 she was nominated for her first Oscar for her performance in The Color Purple. It being the uppermost echelon of recognition in cinema, she was met with a fierce quartet of competitors: Margaret Avery, Amy Madigan, Meg Tilly, and the ultimate winner, Anjelica Huston.

So, how does it feel to beat Oprah? Isolating, for one.

Huston told Vulture that following her win the talk show Queen iced her out. “She never had me on her show, ever,” she began. “She won’t talk to me. The only encounter I’ve had with Oprah was when I was at a party for the Academy Awards, a private residence. I was talking to Clint Eastwood, and she literally came between us with her back to me. So all of the sudden I was confronted with the back of Oprah’s head.”

When asked whether she saw Oprah’s behavior toward her as a reaction to her win, Huston said, “Well, nobody else would dislike me so much as to literally, physically come in between the person I was talking with that way.”

Fair, but before you choose your fighter, listen to her follow-up: “I admire Oprah. God knows, she’s made some big steps.”

It’s been nearly 45 years, so maybe it’s time for the great Anjelica/Oprah interview that never was?