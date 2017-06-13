Oprah Addresses Those Presidential Rumors, Again

Oprah Winfrey possesses so many qualities that make for a good president. She’s diplomatic, humble, fair—the list goes on and on. Plus, the talk show host’s BFF Gayle King would be the perfect running mate. We can picture them now in coordinating Ralph Lauren pantsuits à la Hillary Clinton.

However, we will have to put those grand visions to rest, as Oprah Winfrey officially confirmed that she will not run for president in 2020. “I will never run for public office,” Winfrey said during an interview on the Hollywood Reporter’s “Award Chatter” podcast. “That’s a pretty definitive thing.”

The interviewer pushed the subject further and asked if she thought she could prove victorious in a race against President Trump. Winfrey responded: “I don’t know. I don’t know the answer to that,” she said. “But I will never have to know the answer to that, because I will never run for public office.”

Back in March, the media mogul teased the idea during an interview with Bloomberg’s David Rubenstein, saying, “I actually never thought that that was . . . ,” Winfrey started before finishing her thought with the current political climate in mind: “I never considered the question even a possibility. I thought, Oh gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough. Now I’m thinking . . .oh!”

Now, that Oprah is out of the running, maybe there’s still a chance for Kanye West 2020?