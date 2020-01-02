Oprah's Outfit Was Doing the Most at the 1986 Golden Globes

The '80s were a lot of things (and a lot of those things are coming back in 2020), but no trend was more pervasive at that time than the idea that "more is more."

Pre-minimalism, everyone on the red carpet was adopting an over-the-top style, and nobody embraced that more than Oprah Winfrey, who arrived at the 1986 Golden Globes ceremony (she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Sofia in 1985's The Color Purple, but ultimately lost to Meg Tilly) wearing a dress that had just about every embellishment possible.

The Color Purple was Winfrey's very first feature film, and whether it was beginner's luck or her supreme talent, she nabbed both the Globe nomination and an Academy Award nomination. While she wouldn't take home any hardware, the dress she chose for the Globes lives on in infamy. The all-white outfit included statement shoulders punctuated by ornate embellishment, dolman sleeves that had fringe running down the seams, and matching beaded fringe along the hem, which was tight to her ankles right under a drop waist. It was a lot, but it was as '80s as it got, especially when she added matching shoes, semi-opaque white pantyhose, and a white clutch. The finishing touch, however, had to be the stole she carried, which had sparkling silver accents that looked like a pair of fox's faces.

"When I see old photos of myself, I really don't know what I was thinking," she said of the look decades later. "Somebody should have stopped me!"

Winfrey's managed to make up for the fashion misstep and nab awards. In 2018, she took home the Golden Globes's Cecil B. DeMille Award and, back in 2011, was honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Academy Awards. She opted not to wear a fox stole at both events.