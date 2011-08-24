OPI's New Muppet-Inspired Nail Polish Collection!

In celebration of The Muppets film starring Amy Adams and Jason Segel opening later this year, OPI collaborated with Disney to create 12 puppet-approved nail polishes! "Not only do the Muppet characters inspire fun, bright and joyful colors, the fashionable Miss Piggy lends her name to three high-shine pink-based hues," says OPI creative director Suzi Weiss-Fischmann. The polishes hit stores in November for $8.50 each, just in time for the film's November 23rd release. Click "See the Photos" for our favorites lacquers from the line!

MORE: Chanel's Blue Nail Polishes