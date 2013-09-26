OPI's Miss Universe-Inspired Collection Adds the Finishing Touch To the Pageant Wave

Image zoom Courtesy (3), Time Inc Digital Studios (2)

The secret to the perfect pageant wave may lie in the wrist, but a shiny manicure certainly doesn't hurt! For the second year, OPI has partnered with the Miss Universe organization to create a trio of lacquers, each worthy of a tiara. "The women competing for the Miss Universe title are beautiful, intelligent, and inspiring," said the brand's co-founder and artistic director Suzi Weiss-Fischmann. "They are passionate ambassadors for many worthy causes, and through the Miss Universe organization, they help to empower other young ladies around the world." That being said, we think it's only fitting that the lineup should include two regal purple hues, and a crown-inspired pewter. Get your hands (and nails!) on the polishes when they hit stores in October, priced at $9 per bottle.

