OPI to Release Oz: The Great and Powerful Nail Polish

OPI is bringing magic to your fingertips! The nail brand is set to launch a seven-piece range inspired by Disney's upcoming film Oz: The Great and Powerful. "This collection captures the whimsy seen in the film, from glittery shades packed with white, gold, and iridescent confetti, to soft neutrals," said OPI's executive VP and artistic director Suzi Weiss-Fischmann. "The rich taupe hue (left) was designed for James Franco’s character, the great Wizard of Oz, and is sure to make a bold statement this spring." And the antique metallic shade has a dose of sorcery built in—the lacquer features OPI's new Liquid Sand effect, which creates a matte pebbled texture using small glitter particles. Click through the gallery to preview the entire collection, and shop the shades in stores starting in March for $9 each.