Opening Night at the Toronto Film Festival Was All About Dior!

Image zoom Invision/AP; Everett Collection

The 2013 Toronto International Film Festival has kicked off, and the stars are stepping out in full force! So far it has been gowns galore, with Christian Dior being the clear favorite amongst celebrities on the red carpet. Mia Wasikowska looked elegant in a scarlet Christian Dior sheath, and Game of Thrones' Carice van Houten stunned in Christian Dior couture with embroidered flowers. We predict the spectacular dresses will keep on coming! Click through the gallery to see all the fabulous premiere looks from Toronto.

MORE: • We Kick Off the Toronto International Film Festival• Red Carpet Photos from the Venice Film Festival• Mia Wasikowska's Best Looks Ever