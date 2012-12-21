Open Today: On The Road With Kristen Stewart, Kirsten Dunst, More

On The Road hits theaters nationwide today! The movie, which is a film adaptation of Jack Kerouac's classic autobiographical coming-of-age novel, stars Kristen Stewart, Kirsten Dunst, Amy Adams, and Garrett Hedlund as a gang of wandering souls who hit the road on a journey to find themselves. Sam Riley plays the Kerouac character, Sal Paradise. "We’re all such a tight-knit family because everybody was so passionate about the book," Hedlund told InStyle.com at the Toronto International Film Festival. The ladies of the film had another way to bond—through the Danny Glicker-designed wardrobe on set, even those parts that remain unseen. “He is so caring and specific about details," Stewart said. "Even with an article of clothing like an undergarment, he’s like ‘Do you feel pretty?’ Do you like it?' He fuses you into it and allows you to feel a little responsible, involved.” Dunst enchoed that sentiment: “We had high-waisted underwear and bras with a pointed shape—you can tell because of the way your breasts look in the shirts is a more pointed silhouette." Click here to see where the film is playing near you.

Plus, see Stewart and more promoting the film!

— Sharon Clott and Karen Levy