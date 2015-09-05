Make a Dinner Reservation While Helping End Childhood Hunger With This New Program

With thousands of options scattered across New York’s five boroughs, city dwellers are constantly hard-pressed not to take up an invitation out to dine. Where else can you find Italian, Indian, Vietnamese, Korean, German, Irish, Cuban, and French cuisine all within a one-mile radius? And while finding a restaurant is as easy as crossing the street outside your door, we’ll be taking a more strategic approach to dining this month thanks to a charitable initiative between Open Table and the Share Our Strength organization.

Each time users make a reservation using Open Table, one of our favorite appointment-making services, $1 will be donated to Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign, which helps wipe out childhood hunger in American. So what’s on the menu in the Big Apple? Haru, a sushi lover’s favorite, is participating along with Bourbon Street Bar & Grill and Benihana, a national chain that’s beloved across the country.

And while we at the InStyle offices might be crossing major thoroughfares like Broadway to make our way in and out of restaurants, you don’t have to be in New York to donate. Restaurants in California, Washington, D.C., Florida, and other major states have also signed up for the cause. Visit opentable.com for more information—and prepare for a delicious night out.

RELATED VIDEO: Master the Cocktail Party with Jessica Seinfeld's Tips

RELATED: Here's a Bubbly Strawberry Cocktail to Toast the End of Summer