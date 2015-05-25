The Genius Eye Cream that Doubles as a Highlighter

If the bags under our eyes actually were designer, as the countless memes and T-shirts floating around the internet seem to proclaim, then we wouldn't have a problem going sans concealer, but offline, those dark circles are usually a dead giveaway of a late-night out with friends ... or binge-watching Friends on Netflix. Until now, we'd have to enlist the proper layering methods and light tricks with at least three different products, until the Onomie A.C.E. Illuminating Eye Treatment ($32; onomie.com) came into our lives. Consider it an eye cream with a day job—it has the consistency of a primer, giving the concealer you layer over the top a smooth base with staying power, and is jam-packed with vitamins A, B, C, and E, as well as an ample dose of konjac root powder to battle fine lines and boost hydration.

The Illuminating Eye Treatment is available in two wearable hues: A bronze-toned version to match medium and deep skin tones, and a pearl pink hue for light complexions. After washing your face and applying your skin care staples in the morning, pat a small amount under your eyes and across your cheekbones to impart an instant illuminated effect. You can follow with a layer of your favorite foundation, or the brand's Bright Concealing Elixir ($26; onomie.com), which contains white lily, caffeine, and ginseng. With continued use, the potent ingredients will continue to fade your dark circles underneath that candle-lit glow, so you can go ahead and hit play on that next episode. Not unlike Rachel, Monica, and Phoebe, this genius eye treatment will be there for you.

