Don't wait any longer! Enter today to win a pair of jeans from Madewell's latest collection. Just snap a selfie wearing your fave denim look and Tweet the photo @InStyle using the hashtag #InStyleMadewell. Five lucky winners will score a pair of the new blues. Shop the full collection starting at $128 each at madewell.com.

Plus, find your most flattering jeans.

MORE:• Your Denim Questions Answered!• Stars' Favorite Denim Trends• The Ultimate Jeans Guide