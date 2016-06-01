Only Kim Kardashian West Could Make Bike Shorts Look This Chic

One day after Kim Kardashian West announced to the world that she is just 12 pounds away from her pre-baby weight in 2010, the social media maven stepped out in a pair of tight biker shorts that show off just how svelte her figure has become.

The reality star visited the Snapchat offices in Venice, Calif., (and even face swapped with the man who invented the feature) in a pair of tight black shorts that only Kim could pull off.

The star looked totally on trend in a tight white top and Spandex knee-length shorts, topping her look off with a studded black leather jacket from Enfants Riches Déprimés. A pair of red velvet sandals and a black choker elevate the look from gym-ready to office-appropriate.

London Entertainment /Splash

This isn’t the first time this reality star has stepped out in Lycra: From bodysuits to leggings and curve-hugging dresses, Kardashian West loves to highlight her voluptuous figure. Watch the video above to see 5 more times she wowed us.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Gets Her Own Marilyn Monroe Filter After Visiting Snapchat Headquarters

Here are six more times the Kardashian-Jenner clan showed off their curves in a pair of skin-tight pants.