Only on InStyle! See How Rose Byrne's Glamorous Emmys Ensemble Came Together

Over the past few days, we've been posting sneak peeks straight from Rose Byrne's stylist, Penny Lovell, documenting how the duo has been prepping for the 2013 Emmy awards, and the many gowns, heels, bags, and nail polishes Lovell sent through always kept us guessing. Ultimately, Byrne and her stylist opted for a custom design by Calvin Klein for the big night, but the chic pictures Lovell snapped along the way offered no shortage of style inspiration. We even got a sneak peek at Byrne's glam squad -- hairstylist Harry Josh and makeup artist Kate Lee -- who made sure her glamorous waves and berry lip were ready for her walk on the red carpet. Click the photo to see how her entire look came together!

