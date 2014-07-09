Only Halle Berry Could Look This Good While Tumbling with Jimmy Fallon

Image zoom Douglas Gorenstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

So this is how Halle Berry rolls!

Yesterday she joined Jimmy Fallon for some late night acrobatics on The Tonight Show, and we have to say we're very impressed. Not only did she do what they called a "human hamster wheel" with Fallon, but she did it in a black-and-white dress by Astars no less. (Don't worry, he promised not to peek).

The pair latched on to each other's ankles, and then they were off! In typical Berry fashion, she looked absolutely stunning throughout the stunt (yes, even after completing four tumbles across the stage). Don't believe us? Watch the video below for proof!

