The Only Boot You Need This Winter

Oct 15, 2009 @ 10:10 am

What do you get when you mix a footwear genius with your favorite wear-everywhere label? The one and only boot you'll need all winter long! French shoe designer Pierre Hardy collaborated with all-American label Gap on a fourth shoe collection and we fell in love with the chic, wearable boots—especially this grey suede and shearling platform style. With a perfectly mid-length design, these will look as great tucked into our skinny jeans as it will with skirts and dresses—not to mention keep our toes cozy! And the neutral color (begone boring black!) makes them perfect for daily wardrobe rotation. Pick them up at Gap stores for $190 starting Monday, October 19th!

