One to Watch on the Red Carpet: 'Belle' Star Gugu Mbatha-Raw (With Styling by Neil Rodgers)

Image zoom Cr Larry Busacca/Getty Images, Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Variety, Jason Kempin/Getty Images

It was a series of firsts for British actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw when she swung by the Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend to debut her new period film, Belle. It was (1) her first festival, (2) her first time in Toronto and (3) her first time ever working with a stylist for a festival. Her pick? Los Angeles stylist Neil Rodgers. “He’s been wonderful,” remarked Mbatha-Raw when we caught up with her at InStyle’s pop-up portrait studio at the Windsor Arms Hotel. For her three-part, one-and-a-half day stint, Rodgers dressed her in (from left) Reem Acra, Felder Felder and Burberry, the latter of which she wore to her premiere. “I know I wanted to wear a British designer for the premiere,” she said. “I felt amazing in that dress, it was really very lovely to wear. It was very kind of them to let me wear it.” Before she could debut another look, she jetted back to L.A. “I’m halfway through shooting another movie, so I have to shoot again tomorrow!” We just hope we won’t have to wait that long until her next love-that-dress moment.

Plus, click through the gallery to see all the best red carpet looks from the Toronto International Film Festival!

MORE:• Toronto International Film Festival: Portraits by Henny Garfunkel• #TIFF13 Parties: See How the Celebrities are Celebrating!• Get all the Scoop on the Toronto International Film Festival