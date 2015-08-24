The Cast of One Tree Hill Had an Epic Reunion This Weekend

Christmas came early for One Tree Hill fans! Over the weekend the cast of the long-running CW drama had an epic reunion at a fan convention in Montreal and documented it on Instagram.

Sophia Bush, Bethany Joy Lenz, Stephen Colletti, Daphne Zuniga, Chad Michael Murray, Dash Mihok, Lee Norris, Paul Johansson, Antwon Tanner, and Torrey DeVitto all made it out for the big weekend that included an outing to a bar, elevator selfies, and a whole lot of fun.

RELATED: Sophia Bush Slays on the Cover of Health, Talks Body Confidence and Beauty Tricks

Bush, who played resident bad girl Brooke Davis, posted many photos from the occasion, including one of her and Lenz with the caption "so. many. FEELINGS." The hilarious hashtags she used included: #BigGirlsDontCry, #YesTheyDo, #Reunited, #AndItFeelsSoGood, #SoGoodWeSobbed, and #AllTheFeels:

so. many. FEELINGS #BigGirlsDontCry #YesTheyDo #Reunited #AndItFeelsSoGood #SoGoodWeSobbed #AllThe Feels A photo posted by Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) on Aug 22, 2015 at 8:32pm PDT

Bush shared another cute one of her with Lenz and Johansson:

#fam ❤️ A photo posted by Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) on Aug 22, 2015 at 5:03pm PDT

DeVitto, who played Carrie on the series, shared three sweet group shots:

From Tanner:

#fwtm we bout that life. 💥💥💥💥🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 A photo posted by Antwon Tanner (@antwontanner2214) on Aug 22, 2015 at 10:21pm PDT

Murray, who played lead Lucas Scott, posted this shot of fans from the convention:

Just a little hello from us here @EyeCon3000 down in Wilmington, NC. #Leyton #WheresLeyton #Con #OTH #Fandemonium A photo posted by Chad Murray (@chadmurray15) on Aug 9, 2015 at 7:26am PDT

Zuniga also shared a very sweet shot of her with her TV daughter Bush. She captioned it, "5 years of playing this woman's mom. A little red wine and catching up w Sophia Bush":

Reunited. 5 years of playing this woman's mom. A little red wine and catching up w @sophiabush #iloveher #onetreehill #fwtm 🙏🍷❤️ A photo posted by Daphne Zuniga (@daphnezuniga) on Aug 22, 2015 at 10:48pm PDT

Of course, there were a few prominent members of the cast missing including Hilarie Burton, who played Peyton Sawyer, but Bush tried to get her in on the fun by calling her on FaceTime and then sharing the photo on Instagram. The one problem? Sawyer didn't pick up. But she was there in spirit!

when you're trying to FaceTime bae from the hotel to tell her all the things, but she isn't picking up 😂 #SendAwkwardScreenshots #BreytonFeels #AboutLastNight A photo posted by Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) on Aug 23, 2015 at 7:11am PDT

Though the show wrapped in 2012 the cast is still clearly quite close and knows how to have a great time together. We think a scripted reunion is only around the corner!

RELATED: 12 of Sophia Bush's Dearest Causes