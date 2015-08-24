The Cast of One Tree Hill Had an Epic Reunion This Weekend

Christmas came early for One Tree Hill fans! Over the weekend the cast of the long-running CW drama had an epic reunion at a fan convention in Montreal and documented it on Instagram.
Sophia Bush, Bethany Joy Lenz, Stephen Colletti, Daphne Zuniga, Chad Michael Murray, Dash Mihok, Lee Norris, Paul Johansson, Antwon Tanner, and Torrey DeVitto all made it out for the big weekend that included an outing to a bar, elevator selfies, and a whole lot of fun.
Bush, who played resident bad girl Brooke Davis, posted many photos from the occasion, including one of her and Lenz with the caption "so. many. FEELINGS." The hilarious hashtags she used included: #BigGirlsDontCry, #YesTheyDo, #Reunited, #AndItFeelsSoGood, #SoGoodWeSobbed, and #AllTheFeels:
Bush shared another cute one of her with Lenz and Johansson:
DeVitto, who played Carrie on the series, shared three sweet group shots:
From Tanner:
Murray, who played lead Lucas Scott, posted this shot of fans from the convention:
Zuniga also shared a very sweet shot of her with her TV daughter Bush. She captioned it, "5 years of playing this woman's mom. A little red wine and catching up w Sophia Bush":
Of course, there were a few prominent members of the cast missing including Hilarie Burton, who played Peyton Sawyer, but Bush tried to get her in on the fun by calling her on FaceTime and then sharing the photo on Instagram. The one problem? Sawyer didn't pick up. But she was there in spirit!
Though the show wrapped in 2012 the cast is still clearly quite close and knows how to have a great time together. We think a scripted reunion is only around the corner!