The One Thing You Need from the Lulu Frost + West Elm Collaboration

Acquiring new jewelry is all well and good—until you need to find a place to store it (preferably somewhere that doesn't result in a gigantic knot of tangled necklaces). Thankfully, Lulu Frost has a pretty solution. The New York-based jeweler known for her glitzy, vintage-inspired aesthetic has finally made her foray into the world of home décor, teaming up with West Elm on a four-piece line of jewelry storage accessories. And while the collection includes two small storage boxes and sorting trays, the item we're raring to pick up ASAP is most definitely the jewelry storage case.

The lacquered wood box (photo above), complete with embellished drawer pulls, promises to be a saving grace for anyone's rapidly increasing jewelry collection. With six separate shelving compartments, two drawers, and a handy grate to hang multiple pairs of earrings, the case acts as the ultimate storage solution, and won't look out of place atop your vanity or your dresser. "It's a gorgeous and convenient way to stash all of your favorite pieces," Lulu Frost designer Lisa Salzer tells InStyle. "Jewelry is beautiful, so its container should be equally so!" We don't disagree.

Shop the whole collection at westelm.com or at West Elm stores beginning March 26.

