One Sweet Day! Mariah Carey Begins Her Las Vegas Residency

Look out Las Vegas, there's a new diva in town! Following in the glam steps of Cher and Celine Dion, Mariah Carey is set to perform the first show of her 18-date residency today at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The set will include all of the singer's No. 1 hits spanning from 1990 to 2008, including "Hero" and "Touch My Body." "This is the celebration of having 18 number ones," said Carey, who named the show #1 to Infinity—which will also be the title of her upcoming album. "I can't wait to sing all the hits for you," she told the crowd at Caesars Palace when she arrived last week.

Can't make it to Sin City to hear that glorious five-octave range in person? Mark May 17 on your iCal, when the songstress will be performing on ABC at the Billboard Music Awards for the first time in 17 years.

