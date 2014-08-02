One Skirt, Two Ways: Reese Witherspoon Has Mad Styling Skills

The best thing about skirt sets? They're essentially three outfits in one.

To wit: Reese Witherspoon was snapped out and about last month in flirty ivory cut-out separates by Monica Rose for Lovers + Friends. And with a few simple swaps and fresh pairings, she breathed life back into the very same skirt this past week. She traded in her coordinated top in favor of an attention-grabbing pink collared one, her orange color-blocked tote for classic black, nude frames for Elizabeth and James tortoiseshell, and her tasseled Kate Spade Saturday heels for open-toed mules.

It's one skirt, but styled in two completely different (yet equally chic) ways. Elle Woods would be proud! Now, we're just waiting for the top to make an appearance.

