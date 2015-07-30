The Surprising Celebrity Swimwear Trend That's Taking Over the Streets

Selena Gomez made a splash last month when she treated her white one-piece Solid & Striped swimsuit ($148, solidandstriped.com) like a bodysuit (below), integrating it into her street style (versus shoreside style) with a pair of denim cut-offs and a gold velvet blazer. And it looks as though she's sparked a wave.

Elle Fanning was snapped earlier this week (above), pulling a Selena with a pink-and-white Solid & Striped one-piece ($158; solidandstriped.com) that she used as a top and styled with a pair of denim culottes, a white cross-body, and printed platform wedges. Even though the maillot is technically a swimsuit, Solid & Striped designer Morgan Curtis created it to work for all occasions.

"I designed the one-piece as a classic, so that it works as a suit or as a top with jeans; it flatters everybody," Curtis tells InStyle. "Personally, I wear the Anne-Marie in black, because it can be styled any number of ways—as a tank top, under a knotted button-down—it works with every single outfit."

But rocking swimsuits beyond the beach or the pool isn't limited to just the streets. In an act of sartorial brilliance, Minka Kelly wore a printed Zimmermann one-piece to the brand's Melrose Place opening party, covering up with a skirt that was also by the brand. Given the upswing in bodysuits along with the one-piece's rise in popularity this summer, it really was only a matter of time before the trend gained traction.

