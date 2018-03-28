This 1-Minute Hack Cleans Your Beauty Blender and People Are Freaking Out

How clean is your beauty blender?

It’s a question we may consider asking our friends at happy hour this week but, honestly, we weren’t giving it that much thought until now. According to experts, you’re supposed to regularly follow a lather, massage, repeat approach to cleaning your Beautyblender ($20; sephora.com). If your blender starts to basically look old and feel like it’s not doing its job anymore, it’s time to get a new one.

But several people on Twitter have discovered a new way to clean beauty blenders that’s making us reconsider our entire routine. So what’s the secret? All you have to do is soak your blender in soap and water, place it in a cup, and microwave it for one minute. It sounds a little crazy, but there’s evidence of its effectiveness. Pro tip: Don’t touch it once it’s out of the microwave because the water temperature will obviously rise.

Put your dirty beauty blender in a cup with soap and water in the microwave on 1 minute 💕 thank me later 😈 — Dessss🌼 (@melaningoddesss) March 28, 2018

Don’t squeeze it when you take it out. The water is very hot — Dessss🌼 (@melaningoddesss) March 28, 2018

Some people are already fans:

Wow! It definitely works ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/0XUJ5EGuRz — Andrea Elizabeth (@Bettymoo) March 28, 2018

Just cleaned my beauty blender by putting it in a cup of water and fairy liquid then in the microwave and it actually worked !!! pic.twitter.com/9H8iVawNAp — Anna (@_annachisholm) August 21, 2017

LADIES I PUT MY BEAUTY BLENDERS IN THE MIRCOWAVE FOR 1 MINUTE AND LOOK WHAT HAPPENED 😭😭😭😭♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/iT0448Mctq — #Yazz2UCL♥️ (@Jaycoko_) March 27, 2018

Some people want to stick to their routine:

Y’all just wash it with a bar of soap under warm water it gets it 99% clean https://t.co/WjCRxi0Vmv — Jenna✨💄💕 (@jenna22_xoxoxo) March 28, 2018

However the results were mediocre and I burned my finger, the best way to clean a beauty blender is using a bar of soap the end pic.twitter.com/28D3xhfYq4 — 𝓈𝓃𝒶𝒸𝓀𝓇𝒾𝒶 (@cakefacedcutie) March 28, 2018

And others aren’t having so much luck.

I WAS FUCKING WRINGING OUT MY BEAUTY BLENDER OVER MY KITCHEN SINK AND IT WENT DOWN THE FUCKING DISPOSAL I AM SCREAMING 😭😭😭 — नियम b. (@bethanycorriea) March 28, 2018

Like the user above learned, you have to make sure to actually place the blender in soap and water (in a cup) otherwise you may end up losing your blender in 60 seconds.

OMG ur supposed to put it in soap water 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ — #Yazz2UCL♥️ (@Jaycoko_) March 28, 2018

The bottom line? This new cleaning hack proves to be effective, however, many fans are pointing out that you run the risk of burning yourself because of hot water. Others are finding that following the hack leads to the same results as simply cleaning your blender the old fashioned way—the lather, massage, repeat process.

Ladies, please clean your beauty blenders until it is back to normal color before or after EVERY use of makeup application. When applying with makeup it should be wet. & never store it in a closed area once wet. It creates mold. & change your beauty blender every 3 months! 💕💘 https://t.co/qwCWPvJ3SQ — PRINCE$$ (@AaliyahJay) March 28, 2018

Regardless of your process, just make sure you’re keeping cleanliness a priority.