How to Take Your Look from Day to Night, As Demonstrated by Jamie Chung 

If this isn't the perfect fashion change-up, we don't know what is. Jamie Chung demonstrated how to dress down and dress up three statement pieces, and we are taking notes for inspiration on how to recycle our own favorite items.

The actress was spotted last week in a look that was the epitome of casual chic--a printed Tularosa jacket, tummy-baring top, and overly distressed jeans, which she accessorized with a fire-engine red envelope clutch and wow-worthy fringe Schutz sandals.

Later that night Chung re-worked her outerwear, heels, and clutch at the Avengers: Age of Ultron premiere, where she swapped out her denim skinnies and ruffled shirt for a white silk tank and matching midi skirt. The star also switched up her fresh-faced beauty look, adding dark eyeliner and a swipe of bold lipstick.

