One Direction's Zayn Malik Got a New Hairstyle: Do You Like It?

We look to the One Direction members more for their catchy singles than their eye-catching hairstyles, but member Zayn Malik changed that when he debuted a new rocker look at a press conference in Tokyo yesterday. The 20-year-old has famously worn his strands in a gravity-defying pompadour, and while some Directioners may miss that lone blond highlight, we think his new style suits him. Do you like his new dark tousled cut? Tell us in the comments!

