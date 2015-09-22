One Direction Just Made a Major Announcement About Their Much-Anticipated New Album

Ever since One Direction released their first single as a foursome, "Drag Me Down," we've been waiting with bated breath for any news on their new album, and it looks like our dreams are finally coming true. Today on Instagram, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne announced the name of their new album: Made in the A.M.

But that's not the only good news for Directioners—starting today, you can preorder their fifth studio album, and anyone who does will instantly be able to download a new track titled "Infinity." Made in the A.M. is the band's first album without Zayn Malik, who announced his departure from the group in March.

The guys have an exciting announcement for you... #MadeInTheAM A video posted by One Direction (@onedirection) on Sep 22, 2015 at 8:36am PDT

1D recently finished the North American leg of their On the Road Again tour with a final concert in Boston, Mass. Today, they are playing the Apple Music Festival in London before kicking off the final leg of their tour in the city on Thursday.

