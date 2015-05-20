One Direction's Harry Styles Has a 2-Year-Old Style Twin

Quite possibly the most well-dressed toddler you'll see, 2-year-old Michael Rangamiz is known to channel One Direction's Harry Styles on Instagram with the help of his mom. We never thought man buns could look this adorable! [Huffington Post]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. And the winner of The Voice is... [People]

2. This is going to be big: The Accountant, which stars Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick, and J.K. Simmons, is set to hit theaters on January 29th. [EW]

3. Relive the best of '90s hip-hop in this new clip from Dope. [Time]

4. Looking for a good book to read this summer? See Bill Gates's top picks. [Gates Notes]

5. If you're headed to Disney, make sure to leave your selfie stick at home. The park is banning the photo accessory. [Fortune]