Watch One Direction Nail the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Theme Song

One Direction band members showed off their rap skills during a perfect performance of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song—in Philadelphia. [Billboard]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. If you haven't solidified your Labor Day weekend plans, you're in luck: Prince just announced a three-day party in anticipation of his new album's release. [Entertainment Weekly]

2. Kermit the Frog finally speaks up about his dating status in an official statement via Twitter. [Time]

3. This eye-opening beauty tutorial by an acid attack victim shows how harmful products that include acid can be just as easy to purchase as red lipstick. [YouTube]

4. Janet Jackson's new album track list is finally here, and Missy Elliott and J. Cole are featured on a song each. [Rolling Stone]

5. The U.S. Army's elite Ranger School will officially open its doors to all genders. [USA Today]